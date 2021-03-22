Woman arrested in shots-fired incident

SCIOTO COUNTY, OHIO (WSAZ) - A woman was arrested after investigators say she fired shots at another person’s vehicle in Scioto County on Sunday.

According to a release from Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, Allyson Gilley, 24, of Otway, was charged with felonious assault.

The release says that deputies responded to a private property crash near state Route 722 and Big Bear Creek at 4 a.m. Sunday. Deputies found bullet holes in a victim’s car. They say he crashed into another vehicle as he tried to get away.

Gilley allegedly fired multiple shots into the victim’s car during an argument. The handgun used in the incident was recovered, and Gilley was arrested at the scene.

The victim in this case was also arrested by Ohio State Highway Patrol on charges unrelated to the assault.

Gilley is being held on a $75,000 bond.

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked call the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office at 740-354-7566.

