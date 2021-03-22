Man arrested on felony drug charges in Point Pleasant

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Point Pleasant was arrested on felony drug charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.

A release from Mason Police Department says that Zachary Shaw, of Point Pleasant, has been charged with felony possession with intent to deliver and receiving and transferring of stolen goods.

Shaw was pulled over by police on 2nd Street in Mason. Officers searched the vehicle and found a stolen revolver, 0.5 grams of meth, a scale, and over $1,600 in cash.

Shaw is currently being held in Western Regional Jail.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.