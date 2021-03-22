Road closed after crash involving school bus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a school bus has caused a road closure in Kanawha County Monday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the 2 vehicle accident happened in the 19000 block of MacCorkle Avenue, near the Coalburg Crossing.

Dispatchers say US-61 will be closed for about an hour to clear the wreckage.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

