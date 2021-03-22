Advertisement

Road closed after crash involving school bus

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a school bus has caused a road closure in Kanawha County Monday afternoon.

Metro 911 dispatchers say the 2 vehicle accident happened in the 19000 block of MacCorkle Avenue, near the Coalburg Crossing.

Dispatchers say US-61 will be closed for about an hour to clear the wreckage.

There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax