Road closed after crash involving school bus
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A crash involving a school bus has caused a road closure in Kanawha County Monday afternoon.
Metro 911 dispatchers say the 2 vehicle accident happened in the 19000 block of MacCorkle Avenue, near the Coalburg Crossing.
Dispatchers say US-61 will be closed for about an hour to clear the wreckage.
There were no children on the school bus at the time of the crash.
We have a crew headed to the scene.
