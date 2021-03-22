Advertisement

UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fire is out this afternoon, after crews says the wind caused the blaze.

According to the Ohio River Road Fire Department, metal was being cut nearby and the wind carried the sparks into the grass which caught the two trucks on fire.

Crews say both of those trucks were loaded with used oil.

No injuries were reported as a of this fire.

UPDATE 3/22/2021 @ 3:29 p.m.

Fire crews were called out Monday after two tanker trucks caught fire, 911 dispatchers confirm.

The scene is along Kyle Lane in Huntington.

The Ohio River Road Fire Department is on scene.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

