Advertisement

Trump plans return to social media with his own platform, spokesperson says

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.
Former President Donald Trump is reportedly creating his own social media network.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is reportedly coming back to social media.

On Sunday, Trump spokesperson Jason Miller told Fox News that the former president is launching his own social media network in “probably about two or three months.”

Miller also said the yet-unnamed platform will “attract tens of millions” of new users and “completely redefine the game.”

The move comes after Trump was permanently suspended from Twitter and other social media platforms.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County