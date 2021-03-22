Two COVID-19 deaths in Meigs County

MEIGS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two more people have died in connection with the coronavirus.

According to the Meigs County Health Department, both deaths are in the 60 to 69-year-old age range. This brings the total number of deaths to 37 overall.

There are seven new cases as of Monday. There are eight active cases and 1,416 total cases.

Two additional recoveries have been reported. There have been 1,371 recoveries since the pandemic started.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.