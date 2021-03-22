Walk-in vaccine clinic for those 65 and older

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell-Huntington Health Department is offering a walk-in vaccine clinic.

Officials say the health department has contacted or attempted to contact everyone on our 65 and older wait-list for the COVID-19 vaccine. They say even though every person on the wait-list has been called, they understand that due to harsh weather conditions and other factors, some calls may have been missed.

So in addition to regular appointments, Cabell County or city of Huntington residents who are 65 years of age or older may walk in without an appointment for the coronavirus vaccine at the COVID-19 Vaccine Center. This starts Tuesday, March 23 and runs through Friday, March 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until the vaccine supply runs out. This is at 100 Huntington Mall Road in Barboursville in the old Sears at the Huntington Mall. You’re asked to use the main entrance of the building.

This is also available to those 65 and older at St. Mary’s Education Center drive-through located at 2853 5th Avenue in Huntington on Thursday, March 25 and Friday, March 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. or until the daily vaccine supply runs out.

If you are 65 of age and older and want to schedule an appointment for the vaccine, you can call the COVID-19 hotline at 304-526-3383.

