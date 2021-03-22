West Virginia high school basketball rankings released
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. George Washington (7) 6-0 88 1
2. Morgantown (2) 5-1 71 2
3. Cabell Midland 4-1 67 3
4. Huntington 6-0 60 6
5. University 5-0 53 5
6. Martinsburg 2-1 49 4
7. South Charleston 5-1 31 9
8. Greenbrier East 3-1 24 8
9. Wheeling Park 4-3 18 7
10. Jefferson 2-0 11 NR
Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.
Class AAA
1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 5-0 90 1
2. Fairmont Senior 6-0 74 5
3. Nitro 5-1 70 3
4. Shady Spring 3-1 63 2
5. North Marion 2-0 44 6
6. Wheeling Central 5-2 38 4
7. Lincoln County 6-0 37 7
8. Logan 4-3 23 T8
9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 T8
10. Herbert Hoover 5-1 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.
Class AA
1. Poca (8) 5-1 88 2
2. Williamstown 5-1 78 1
3. Charleston Catholic (1) 4-2 76 3
4. St. Marys 4-2 62 4
5. Magnolia 4-2 45 6
6. Ravenswood 5-3 37 9
7. Clay County 5-1 27 NR
8. Wyoming East 2-2 24 7
9. Chapmanville 2-4 20 5
10. Braxton County 3-3 14 10
Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.
Class A
1. Tug Valley (4) 5-0 83 2
2. Man (4) 2-0 78 1
3. Pendleton County (1) 4-0 71 4
4. James Monroe 5-0 50 9
5. Greenbrier West 2-2 48 5
6. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 37 3
(tie) Clay-Battelle 6-1 37 8
8. Webster County 2-0 35 6
9. Tolsia 4-1 34 7
10. Cameron 4-2 10 10
Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Team Record Pts Prv
Class AAAA
1. Huntington (9) 6-0 90 1
2. Wheeling Park 7-1 78 2
3. Cabell Midland 4-1 74 3
4. Morgantown 2-1 62 4
5. George Washington 5-2 52 7
6. Capital 5-3 34 9
7. Woodrow Wilson 4-3 30 5
8. Bridgeport 2-1 26 8
9. Parkersburg 3-5 14 6
10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 13 T10
Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (9) 9-0 90 1
2. North Marion 5-0 79 2
3. Wayne 7-0 71 3
4. Nitro 5-1 59 4
5. St Joseph 6-1 58 T6
6. Logan 6-1 42 T5
7. PikeView 5-1 33 9
8. East Fairmont 2-1 22 8
9. Wheeling Central 3-3 18 10
10. Winfield 2-3 10 7
Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.
Class AA
1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 9-0 90 1
2. Wyoming East 2-1 76 3
3. Frankfort 6-1 69 4
4. St. Marys 8-1 65 5
5. Summers County 4-2 60 2
6. Ritchie County 6-2 40 7
7. Mingo Central 4-1 34 6
8. Charleston Catholic 4-2 27 8
9. Trinity 2-1 16 10
10. Williamstown 2-4 8 9
Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.
Class A
1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 90 1
2. Tucker County 6-2 77 2
3. Webster County 5-0 65 4
4. Calhoun 6-2 63 3
5. Cameron 7-1 50 7
6. James Monroe 4-1 43 6
7. Tug Valley 2-1 40 5
8. River View 7-0 32 10
9. Sherman 2-1 17 8
10. Tolsia 3-2 13 9
Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.
