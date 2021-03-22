Advertisement

West Virginia high school basketball rankings released

The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston...
The LHSAA High School Basketball playoffs are closing in, so Preps Hoops’ contributor, Preston Edwards, joins SportsNite to preview teams that can make a deep playoff push.(KALB Sports)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. George Washington (7) 6-0 88 1

2. Morgantown (2) 5-1 71 2

3. Cabell Midland 4-1 67 3

4. Huntington 6-0 60 6

5. University 5-0 53 5

6. Martinsburg 2-1 49 4

7. South Charleston 5-1 31 9

8. Greenbrier East 3-1 24 8

9. Wheeling Park 4-3 18 7

10. Jefferson 2-0 11 NR

Others receiving votes: Capital 7, Parkersburg South 7, Princeton 3, Musselman 3, St. Albans 2, Hedgesville 1.

Class AAA

1. Robert C. Byrd (9) 5-0 90 1

2. Fairmont Senior 6-0 74 5

3. Nitro 5-1 70 3

4. Shady Spring 3-1 63 2

5. North Marion 2-0 44 6

6. Wheeling Central 5-2 38 4

7. Lincoln County 6-0 37 7

8. Logan 4-3 23 T8

9. Notre Dame 1-3 15 T8

10. Herbert Hoover 5-1 14 NR

Others receiving votes: Grafton 7, Westside 6, Winfield 5, Lincoln 5, Trinity 3, Hampshire 1.

Class AA

1. Poca (8) 5-1 88 2

2. Williamstown 5-1 78 1

3. Charleston Catholic (1) 4-2 76 3

4. St. Marys 4-2 62 4

5. Magnolia 4-2 45 6

6. Ravenswood 5-3 37 9

7. Clay County 5-1 27 NR

8. Wyoming East 2-2 24 7

9. Chapmanville 2-4 20 5

10. Braxton County 3-3 14 10

Others receiving votes: Bluefield 10, Liberty Raleigh 9, South Harrison 4, Moorefield 1.

Class A

1. Tug Valley (4) 5-0 83 2

2. Man (4) 2-0 78 1

3. Pendleton County (1) 4-0 71 4

4. James Monroe 5-0 50 9

5. Greenbrier West 2-2 48 5

6. Greater Beckley Christian 2-2 37 3

(tie) Clay-Battelle 6-1 37 8

8. Webster County 2-0 35 6

9. Tolsia 4-1 34 7

10. Cameron 4-2 10 10

Others receiving votes: Tyler Consolidated 6, East Hardy 4, Tucker County 1, Mount View 1.

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Team Record Pts Prv

Class AAAA

1. Huntington (9) 6-0 90 1

2. Wheeling Park 7-1 78 2

3. Cabell Midland 4-1 74 3

4. Morgantown 2-1 62 4

5. George Washington 5-2 52 7

6. Capital 5-3 34 9

7. Woodrow Wilson 4-3 30 5

8. Bridgeport 2-1 26 8

9. Parkersburg 3-5 14 6

10. Buckhannon-Upshur 5-1 13 T10

Others receiving votes: Spring Valley 6, Martinsburg 3, University 2, Parkersburg South 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (9) 9-0 90 1

2. North Marion 5-0 79 2

3. Wayne 7-0 71 3

4. Nitro 5-1 59 4

5. St Joseph 6-1 58 T6

6. Logan 6-1 42 T5

7. PikeView 5-1 33 9

8. East Fairmont 2-1 22 8

9. Wheeling Central 3-3 18 10

10. Winfield 2-3 10 7

Others receiving votes: Lewis County 4, Midland Trail 2.

Class AA

1. Parkersburg Catholic (9) 9-0 90 1

2. Wyoming East 2-1 76 3

3. Frankfort 6-1 69 4

4. St. Marys 8-1 65 5

5. Summers County 4-2 60 2

6. Ritchie County 6-2 40 7

7. Mingo Central 4-1 34 6

8. Charleston Catholic 4-2 27 8

9. Trinity 2-1 16 10

10. Williamstown 2-4 8 9

Others receiving votes: Petersburg 7, Buffalo 2, Bluefield 1.

Class A

1. Gilmer County (9) 7-0 90 1

2. Tucker County 6-2 77 2

3. Webster County 5-0 65 4

4. Calhoun 6-2 63 3

5. Cameron 7-1 50 7

6. James Monroe 4-1 43 6

7. Tug Valley 2-1 40 5

8. River View 7-0 32 10

9. Sherman 2-1 17 8

10. Tolsia 3-2 13 9

Others receiving votes: Madonna 3, Pocahontas County 1, Clay-Battelle 1.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

Herd beats Charlotte 75-66
Marshall seniors decide on future plans
West Virginia guard Kirsten Deans, right, is fouled by Lehigh guard Clair Steele, left, during...
Gondrezick Guides No. 4 WVU Past No. 13 Lehigh in NCAA Tournament First Round, 77-53
INDIANAPOLIS, IN - MARCH 21: Syracuse Orange against the West Virginia Mountaineers in the...
Syracuse heading to Sweet 16
Kentucky guard Treasure Hunt (12) drives under pressure from Idaho State guard Tomekia Whitman...
No. 4 Kentucky runs past No. 13 Idaho State in NCAA Tournament