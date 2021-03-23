Advertisement

Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of attempted murder. (Source: Panama City Beach Police Department)(Panama City Beach Police Department)
By Gray Media
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - A Florida man accused of killing a Louisville teenager and wounding that victim’s teen stepbrother has been arrested and charged with murder.

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, Fla., also faces one count of attempted murder.

The stepbrothers -- whose names have not been released -- were shot early Tuesday morning along Panama City Beach after they encountered Cox on the beach, police said in a statement. Police also said one teen was found dead at the scene once emergency crews arrived, and the other was rushed to a local hospital. The boys, both 14 years old, were on vacation with their families.

A family member of the boys shared additional insight into the incident that has yet to be confirmed by official police sources. The family member, who is spending Tuesday driving from Louisville to Florida, said in a telephone interview with WAVE 3 News that the boys were walking on the beach when Cox approached them and asked for a cigarette.

The man did not leave the boys alone, and allegedly said “You better run for the ocean because I’m going to shoot you,” before shooting at the boys, the family member said.

That family member also told WAVE 3 News that a security guard nearby heard the shooting before rushing in to tackle Cox. Panama City Beach Police Chief Drew Whitman said the weapon used in the shooting has been recovered. The boys’ identities were not immediately available.

A city spokeswoman said the suspect had actually moved from the Louisville area to Panama City Beach last year, and is in his late 30s. The police statement issued Tuesday made no mention of whether Cox knew the family from his time in Louisville, calling that a coincidence.

The shootings happened near the Shores of Panama, a 23-story beachfront resort on the Gulf of Mexico.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Road closed after crash involving school bus
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Following severe winter weather, customers are now dealing with increased power bills.
WSAZ Investigates | Increased power bills following winter storms

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year
Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year
Johnson County mourning the death of first responder
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Health department offers COVID vaccine clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds
West Virginia American Water to offer virtual sessions on bill payment assistance