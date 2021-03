HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Haven Hileman is a senior at Portsmouth West High School and was awarded the honor of being the 2021 Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year. Haven is also a member of the Ohio State Junior Fair Board and the Ohio State 4-H Teen Leadership Council. Throughout 2021, she will be promoting 4-H and county fairs across the tri-state.

