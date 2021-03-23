Advertisement

9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County

Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.(Source: CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MSMI; Dan Higgins, MAMS)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nine more people have died in Boyd County as a result of COVID-19.

The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest victims ranged from a 45-year-old man to 91-year-old woman.

County health officials also announced eight new cases, ranging from a 5-year-old girl to a 66-year-old man.

Since the pandemic started, the county has had 4,625 cases, 2,954 which have recovered.

There have been 72 deaths.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax