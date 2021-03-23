9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nine more people have died in Boyd County as a result of COVID-19.
The Boyd County Emergency Operations Center made that announcement Monday, saying the latest victims ranged from a 45-year-old man to 91-year-old woman.
County health officials also announced eight new cases, ranging from a 5-year-old girl to a 66-year-old man.
Since the pandemic started, the county has had 4,625 cases, 2,954 which have recovered.
There have been 72 deaths.
Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.