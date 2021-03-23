AG investigation finds that Girl Scouts troop leader stole cookie money

PATASKALA, Ohio (WSAZ) - A Girl Scouts troop leader was caught with her hand in the cookie jar.

According to Ohio Attorney General, Dave Yost, an investigation by his office resulted in the indictment of a Jill Gauthier, 49, who is accused of stealing an estimated $12,500 in money from cookie sales and event fees.

Gauthier was recently indicted by a Licking County grand jury on one theft charge, a fourth-degree felony.

“How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?” said Attorney General Yost.

An investigation by Yost’s Charitable Law Section and the Pataskala Police Department found that for roughly five years, Gauthier deposited cookie money and event fees collected from the parents of troop members into personal bank accounts.

Parents became concerned about Gauthier’s use of the funds and alerted authorities. Gauthier, the only person with access to the funds, allegedly used the money for personal purchases.

Investigators turned their findings over to the Licking County Prosecutor’s Office, which presented the case to a grand jury.

Gauthier is expected back in court on May 5.

The Girl Scouts is among the charities operating in Ohio whose operations are overseen by the Attorney General’s Office.

