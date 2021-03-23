Another band added to lineup for concert at Marshall stadium

Huntington, WV (WSAZ) – Mountain Stage announced Tuesday that the local group ONA has joined the lineup for the outdoor concert to be held on Marshall University’s campus at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on Friday, April 16th at 7:30 PM.

The concert is a part of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary Celebration.

NPR Music raved Ona is “an indie-rock/alt-folk symphony that that seamlessly captures a sense of wanderlust…I have no doubt that the band will have even more brilliant rock orchestrations for our wanting ears.”

Formed in Huntington in 2013, Ona is comprised of longtime friends Brad Goodall (keys), Bradley Jenkins (vocals/guitar), Zach Johnston (bass), Max Nolte (drums), and Zach Owens (guitar). Ona’s debut record American Fiction reached critical success appearing on NPR best-of lists, SIRIUS Radio airplay, in addition to their debut performance on Mountain Stage. Their highly anticipated second record Full Moon, Heavy Heart features nine songs co-written by the band.

Mountain Stage’s lineup will also feature singer-songwriter and prolific pianist, A.J. Croce, as well as the powerhouse Alabama-based rock and roll soul band St. Paul & The Broken Bones. Additional acts will be announced at a later date.

All seating in the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on the campus of Marshall University will be general admission. Seating will be socially distanced. Doors at the stadium will open at 6:30 PM. All local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19 in place at that time will be enforced.

General admission tickets for this performance of Mountain Stage are $60. Price includes all taxes and fees. To purchase tickets, visit ticketmaster.com, or call the Marshall Artists Series at 304-696-6656, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

This event will be held rain or shine.

