Advertisement

Biden to outline 2022 budget priorities next week

President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration will next week release its proposed discretionary budget for fiscal 2022, providing insight into the president’s top priorities and laying down a marker for Congress, the White House Office of Management and Budget said Tuesday.

The budget proposal will include funding levels by agencies and guidance on investments, but it will exclude tax proposals and mandatory spending programs such as Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.

“Our priority is to provide Congress with early information about the president’s discretionary funding priorities, which is what they need to begin the appropriations process,” said OMB spokesman Rob Friedlander.

OMB will later this spring issue President Joe Biden’s full budget proposal, which will include details on taxes and mandatory spending.

Fiscal 2022 will be the first time in a decade without caps on discretionary spending, which went into place with the 2011 Budget Control Act that Biden helped negotiate as vice president for Barack Obama. The absence of the caps makes it easier for Biden to propose spending increases.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Evoire Collier, 21, (left) and Dorian Taylor, 24, are being held without bond on charges of...
2 accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Fla. hotel room
Two men visiting Florida for spring break are being held without bond after police say they...
Spring breakers held without bond on charges of drugging, raping woman in Fla.
Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
HHS beats Midland
Logan County increase in math skills
Logan County increase in math skills