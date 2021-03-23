Bill to exempt licensure requirements for W.Va. fire departments on second reading

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When time is of the essence, Saint Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins says seconds matter.

“When we can be there in two minutes, there’s times when that literally means the difference between life and death,” Collins said.

However, if a fire department in West Virginia does not have a license to provide rapid medical services-- response time means nothing until EMS arrives.

“We can’t do an undue burden on them now,” Senator Ron Stollings (D - West Virginia) said.

Stollings says SB-577 would change those requirements-- providing certain fire departments in West Virginia who cannot afford to pay the necessary fees to become licensed, with an alternative.

“What it does is it allows for the fire department to be affiliated with the local emergency medical services,” Stollings said.

“We can take advantage of the existing infrastructure and the existing supply chain and the existing medical direction from Kanawha County emergency medical supply chain,” Collins said.

Providing relief for fire departments, like Saint Albans, that just want to do what they do best-- save lives.

“If someone’s having a stroke, if we can get there in just a minute or two, recognize those stroke symptoms, alert the ambulance crew when they get there, avoid any unnecessary delays... that’s gonna produce a more favorable outcome,” Collins said.

Stollings says this bill is currently on its second reading with no amendments.

We will keep you posted on if it passes.

