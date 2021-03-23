Advertisement

Bill to exempt licensure requirements for W.Va. fire departments on second reading

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - When time is of the essence, Saint Albans Fire Marshal Chris Collins says seconds matter.

“When we can be there in two minutes, there’s times when that literally means the difference between life and death,” Collins said.

However, if a fire department in West Virginia does not have a license to provide rapid medical services-- response time means nothing until EMS arrives.

“We can’t do an undue burden on them now,” Senator Ron Stollings (D - West Virginia) said.

Stollings says SB-577 would change those requirements-- providing certain fire departments in West Virginia who cannot afford to pay the necessary fees to become licensed, with an alternative.

“What it does is it allows for the fire department to be affiliated with the local emergency medical services,” Stollings said.

“We can take advantage of the existing infrastructure and the existing supply chain and the existing medical direction from Kanawha County emergency medical supply chain,” Collins said.

Providing relief for fire departments, like Saint Albans, that just want to do what they do best-- save lives.

“If someone’s having a stroke, if we can get there in just a minute or two, recognize those stroke symptoms, alert the ambulance crew when they get there, avoid any unnecessary delays... that’s gonna produce a more favorable outcome,” Collins said.

Stollings says this bill is currently on its second reading with no amendments.

We will keep you posted on if it passes.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for further updates.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
HHS beats Midland
Logan County increase in math skills
Logan County increase in math skills
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting