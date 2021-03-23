City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor licensing.

Currently, if a person wants to open up a business for the purposes of playing board games, they are able to serve drinks without a license from the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Huntington officials say this allows people who can’t get that license due to a criminal record to open up a bar-like business without proper licensing. City attorney Scott Damron says he’s aware of three businesses that fit that description, and shootings have happened at two of them.

As a result, the city is looking to create a section within city code that would classify these businesses as adult game rooms. The big change is that, like for bars, the ABCA license would be required before the business opens.

The ordinance exempts businesses like arcades, laser tag, and children’s game rooms. It also exempts video lottery which is controlled by the state.

