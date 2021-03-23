Advertisement

City exploring perceived liquor licensing loophole

The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor...
The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor licensing.(WCTV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The city of Huntington is looking to fix a perceived loophole in city code regarding liquor licensing.

Currently, if a person wants to open up a business for the purposes of playing board games, they are able to serve drinks without a license from the state Alcohol Beverage Control Administration.

Huntington officials say this allows people who can’t get that license due to a criminal record to open up a bar-like business without proper licensing. City attorney Scott Damron says he’s aware of three businesses that fit that description, and shootings have happened at two of them.

As a result, the city is looking to create a section within city code that would classify these businesses as adult game rooms. The big change is that, like for bars, the ABCA license would be required before the business opens.

The ordinance exempts businesses like arcades, laser tag, and children’s game rooms. It also exempts video lottery which is controlled by the state.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Road closed after crash involving school bus
Deputies with the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigated a possible body spotted in the...
Police respond to call of body spotted in water
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Police lights graphic
Greenup County High School senior dies in car accident

Latest News

The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
W.Va. House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax
Nine more people have died in Boyd County, Kentucky, as a result of COVID-19.
9 more COVID-19-related deaths reported in Boyd County
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
Friends and teachers remember high school senior who died in car crash
The plan includes cuts but no tax increases.
West Virginia House Finance Committee originates bill to reduce personal income tax