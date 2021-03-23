City officials working to clear river access area

DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Trash has taken over the river access area in Dunbar, but Mayor Scott Elliot said they are working on a solution to the problem so people have a clear and safe path to the river.

Elliot said the property is not public and they have sent a letter to the owner of the property asking to have it cleaned up.

“We told (the owner) if they (don’t) have it cleaned up in a certain amount of time, we’ll clean it up but we will bill them,” Elliot told WSAZ. “We know it looks bad. I just want to give them an opportunity to clean it up.”

He said in the past, city administrators had public works clean it up but that took away from city duties. The mayor explained that he wants to avoid having to take city workers away from other responsibilities.

Mayor Elliot says they are also working on an ordinance that would require all dumpsters to be locked with a fence around them in order to try and help stop the issues.

This is a developing story. Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.