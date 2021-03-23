Advertisement

Community honors and remembers Paintsville first responder

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
PAINTSVILLE,Ky. (WSAZ) - Johnson County is mourning the loss of a beloved firefighter and paramedic Tuesday.

Brian Moore died as a result of his injuries in a motorcycle accident earlier in the week.

Moore was often known for his work as a first responder, but according to those close with him, he held many titles.

According to Mayor Bill Mike Runyon, Moore was a first responder for 13 years.

“Brian was very valuable to this city. He was a lead paramedic, a captain. It’s a big loss for us,” said Runyon.

Moore was also the President of My Brothers Keeper Motorcycle Club in Paintsville. He was well known for his charity work.

“Anytime anybody needed help he was always there to give it,” Runyon said. “He was a joy to be around. If people could mold themselves after Brian Moore, the world would be a better place.”

Crowds of people and neighboring fire departments saluting and honoring him on his final return home to Paintsville.

Crowds of people wait along US-23 to honor fallen first responder Brian Moore.
Crowds of people wait along US-23 to honor fallen first responder Brian Moore.(Andrew Colegrove)

Elliot County 911 also posted a tribute to Moore on social media on Tuesday.

We are heartbroken today with the loss of Brian Moore. Many here at Elliott County 911 and Elliott County EMS watched...

Posted by Elliott County 911 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

