Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 1 death, 327 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection with the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 23, 2021, there have been 2,373,790 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,429 total cases and 2,613 total deaths.

The death includes an 83-year old male from Wood County.

327 new cases have been received since Monday.

There are 5,526 current active cases.

129,890 people have recovered.

444,003 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given. 270,281 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343), Wyoming (1,795).

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Road closed after crash involving school bus
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Following severe winter weather, customers are now dealing with increased power bills.
WSAZ Investigates | Increased power bills following winter storms

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year
Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year
Johnson County mourning the death of first responder
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Health department offers COVID vaccine clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds
West Virginia American Water to offer virtual sessions on bill payment assistance