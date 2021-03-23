COVID-19 in W.Va. | 1 death, 327 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died in connection with the coronavirus within the last 24 hours.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of March 23, 2021, there have been 2,373,790 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,429 total cases and 2,613 total deaths.

The death includes an 83-year old male from Wood County.

327 new cases have been received since Monday.

There are 5,526 current active cases.

129,890 people have recovered.

444,003 first doses of the coronavirus vaccine have been given. 270,281 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,310), Berkeley (10,291), Boone (1,706), Braxton (818), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,228), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (507), Fayette (2,893), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,464), Hampshire (1,586), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,352), Harrison (5,065), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,864), Kanawha (12,675), Lewis (1,074), Lincoln (1,333), Logan (2,906), Marion (3,854), Marshall (3,147), Mason (1,839), McDowell (1,401), Mercer (4,334), Mineral (2,619), Mingo (2,246), Monongalia (8,467), Monroe (1,003), Morgan (968), Nicholas (1,341), Ohio (3,767), Pendleton (641), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,672), Putnam (4,432), Raleigh (5,205), Randolph (2,440), Ritchie (636), Roane (509), Summers (715), Taylor (1,127), Tucker (513), Tyler (651), Upshur (1,749), Wayne (2,688), Webster (422), Wetzel (1,136), Wirt (365), Wood (7,343), Wyoming (1,795).

