Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway

Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.(Jim Backus)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Fifth Avenue in Huntington is closed at this hour after phone lines came down in the roadway.

It happened around 7:15 a.m. in front of the Dairy Queen restaurant in the 2600 block of 5th Avenue.

Cabell County dispatchers tell us a box truck brought the telephone lines down.

There is no word on when the roadway will reopen.

Earlier Tuesday there were power lines down at the intersection 5th Avenue and 31st Street.

That area was cleared and reopened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

