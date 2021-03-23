Drug investigation leads to arrest

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A drug investigation lead to an arrest.

Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson says James Adkins, 44, of Genoa, is charged with four counts of delivery of a controlled substance - heroin.

He was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Cuffed Task Force after a drug investigation by the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West.

Sheriff Thompson says the Violent Crime and Drug Task Force West is made up of the West Virginia State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department, and the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department.

Adkins is being held in Western Regional Jail on a $60,000 bond.

