JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - Johnson County is mourning the loss of a firefighter and paramedic Tuesday, confirms Paintsville’s Mayor.

According to Mayor Runyon, Brian Moore had been a first responder for the past 13 years.

Elliot County 911 posted a tribute to Moore on social media Tuesday.

We are heartbroken today with the loss of Brian Moore. Many here at Elliott County 911 and Elliott County EMS watched... Posted by Elliott County 911 on Tuesday, March 23, 2021

