Gov. DeWine vetoes public heath emergency order bill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a GOP-backed bill that would limit Ohio governors’ ability to issue orders during a public health emergency.

The move will likely result in a showdown with members of his party who have vowed to override him.

DeWine made good Tuesday on his earlier promise to veto the latest iteration of the proposal.

This marks the second time in four months that the longtime officeholder has shut down attempts by his fellow Republican colleagues to limit his powers during the pandemic.

The governor said he sent a House and Senate leadership a compromise, but his attempts did not appear to sway lawmakers.

