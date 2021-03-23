Advertisement

Gov. DeWine vetoes public heath emergency order bill

(WTAP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has vetoed a GOP-backed bill that would limit Ohio governors’ ability to issue orders during a public health emergency.

The move will likely result in a showdown with members of his party who have vowed to override him.

DeWine made good Tuesday on his earlier promise to veto the latest iteration of the proposal.

This marks the second time in four months that the longtime officeholder has shut down attempts by his fellow Republican colleagues to limit his powers during the pandemic.

The governor said he sent a House and Senate leadership a compromise, but his attempts did not appear to sway lawmakers.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
HHS beats Midland
Logan County increase in math skills
Logan County increase in math skills
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting