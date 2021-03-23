Advertisement

Health department offers COVID vaccine clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department says they are offering a small Pfizer Dose 1 clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds.

It will be held Tuesday, March 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This clinic will be by appointment only and just for 16 and 17-year-olds. To schedule an appointment, you can call 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277. The health department says there is no online registration for this special clinic. The 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. They must also be able to return on Tuesday, April 13 at the same time for their second dose.

The health department is also accepting appointments for the following clinics:

  • Tuesday, March 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. & from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. & from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Thursday, March 25 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Those 18 years of age and older with no medical conditions will be accepted. Walk-ins are also welcome. They ask you to arrive one hour before clinic closing time.

You can sign up online here for an appointment. Enter the zip code 45662 and choose Scioto County Health Department. You can also call the COVID Hotline at 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
GRAPHIC: 10 people killed, including police officer, during shooting in Boulder
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Road closed after crash involving school bus
UPDATE | Tanker trucks catch fire in Huntington
Following severe winter weather, customers are now dealing with increased power bills.
WSAZ Investigates | Increased power bills following winter storms

Latest News

A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 at a new...
US: AstraZeneca results may have included outdated information
Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year
Ohio 4-H Teen of the Year
Johnson County mourning the death of first responder
West Virginia American Water to offer virtual sessions on bill payment assistance