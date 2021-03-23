Health department offers COVID vaccine clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Health Department says they are offering a small Pfizer Dose 1 clinic for 16 and 17-year-olds.

It will be held Tuesday, March 23 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This clinic will be by appointment only and just for 16 and 17-year-olds. To schedule an appointment, you can call 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277. The health department says there is no online registration for this special clinic. The 16 and 17-year-olds must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. They must also be able to return on Tuesday, April 13 at the same time for their second dose.

The health department is also accepting appointments for the following clinics:

Tuesday, March 23 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. & from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 24 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. & from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 25 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Those 18 years of age and older with no medical conditions will be accepted. Walk-ins are also welcome. They ask you to arrive one hour before clinic closing time.

You can sign up online here for an appointment. Enter the zip code 45662 and choose Scioto County Health Department. You can also call the COVID Hotline at 740-302-3801 or 740-302-8277.

