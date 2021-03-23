Advertisement

High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A Greenup County High School senior lost her life in a single-vehicle car crash during the weekend, forever changing the people who became her extended family.

The Nelson County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 8:30 Saturday morning.

It’s a call Shelby Adkins will undoubtedly never forget.

“She was driving, telling me she was speeding, and I kept arguing not to keep speeding,” Adkins said.

Until Adkins heard a loud crash through the phone.

“... and then everything disconnected,” Adkins said.

Just 18 years old, Madison Blair was a senior at Greenup County High School.

“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High teacher Carrie Davis said.

Madison made a significant impact on Davos. her FFA teacher, as well as friends from the class like Nathaniel Bentz and Emma Stevens, who turned into family.

“A lot of memories I had of her were in that room,” Stevens said.

“She was like a sister to me. Fun and always had a smile on her face,” Bentz said.

Together as a group in FFA for the past four years, Davis, Bentz, and Stevens all say Blair encouraged them to be better.

“She’s like a little stick of dynamite. And to be so small, she just really leaves a big void,” Davis said.

Grief counseling is available for students at Greenup County High School. For students who are virtual who would like counseling, on-site appointments will be made by school PASS coordinator Brad Quillen.

The Greenup County High School principal says a vigil is being planned in Madison’s honor.

