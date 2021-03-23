K9 helps deputies make arrest in hit and run

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A K9 helped deputies make an arrest in a hit and run.

According to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the incident on Route 35 Monday evening. It led to a wooded tract in a cornstalk wildlife area.

Nico, the K9, and his handler, Cpl. Jeremy Ferrell, made a successful track to a point where the suspect crossed a rode and went back to his residence. This was about 3/4 of a mile away from his abandoned vehicle, according to officials.

Deputies say Lt. Andy Varian coordinated the search efforts with the Mason County and Cabell County State Police.

Investigators say they were able to apprehend the suspect at a nearby residence. He had other warrants.

Mason 911 dispatchers and control center also helped, deputies say.

No other details have been released.

