Marshall seniors decide on future plans

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni tells WSAZ sports that several of his seniors have decided on their basketball futures.

D’Antoni said senior Jarrod West has plans on entering the transfer portal after a four year career at Marshall. West was the second leading scorer on the team last year averaging 12.5 points per game and more than 6 assists per contest. He’s Marshall’s all time leader in steals.

D’Antoni said Jannson Williams, Mikel Beyers, and Darius George are all planning to return to the Thundering Herd next season. Williams averaged 9 points and 4 rebounds last year--Beyers 8 points and 3 rebounds---and Darius George 6 points and 3 rebounds.

D’Antoni said junior Taevion Kinsey is considering his professional options and hasn’t made a decision yet and that junior center Iran Bennett plans to enter the transfer portal.

