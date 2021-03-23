Advertisement

New Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge sworn in

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Kanawha County held a swearing in ceremony for a new Circuit Court Judge Tuesday afternoon.

The Honorable Maryclaire Akers was sworn in as a judge of the Thirteenth Judicial Circuit.

Akers is filling the seat of her mentor, the late Judge Charles King, Jr., who passed away in December 2020.

Prior to swearing in, Akers served as the County’s Senior Assistant Prosecutor.

“I will be as passionate about protecting rights and the rights of others as I will be for holding people accountable when you need to. I believe that I’ve had enough work experience and life experience to get that done,” Akers said.

