UPDATE | Ramp reopened after semi-truck crash

The ramp will be closed for several hours to clear the wreckage.
The ramp will be closed for several hours to clear the wreckage.(Chief Terri Horton/Valley Township Fire Department)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LUCASVILLE, OHIO (WSAZ) -

UPDATE 3/23/2021 @ 11:25 p.m.

The on-ramp to OH-823 that was shut down has reopened.

Officials with Valley Township Fire Department say that a semi-truck carrying soft drinks overturned at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.

There were no injuries in the crash.

ORIGINAL STORY 3/23/2021

An overturned semi-truck has caused a ramp getting onto OH-823 to be shut down.

Valley Township Fire Chief Terri Horton says that that the on-ramp to the the Veterans Memorial Bypass coming off US Route 23 South is shut down at this time.

The ramp will be closed for several hours to clear the wreckage.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

