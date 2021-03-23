Restaurants struggle with hiring as business picks up

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Micheal Jarrouj is trying to hire people but he says the pond is small, not very well stocked and everyone is throwing fishing lines.

“Its a small pond right now,” Jarrouj said. “We have got a few ads. Of course we blitzed social media and everything but so has everyone else.”

Jarrouj, owner of Olive Tree in South Charleston, took a seat at a chair in the restaurant’s new patio. He said getting staff is almost impossible at this time.

“There is the expanded unemployment benefits, and I think that is part of it,” Jarrouj said. “Some people are taking advantage of it, as well, and it’s difficult to find people that want to go out and work.”

When West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced restaurants could go back to 100 percent capacity on March 5, business started picking up.

In order to keep up, Jarrouj said the limited staff he has is putting in 10 hours of overtime.

“Everyone is really stepping up and doing those extra hours,” Jarrouj said.

He said his skeleton crew could really use some help, and he would like to hire about eight to 10 more people.

Tracy Abdalla, who owns Soho’s in Charleston, came by to visit his friend Jarrouj. Abdalla said Soho’s is in the same situation.

“Mike hit the nail on the head. We are probably eight to ten people short, as well. You know, we are very thankful for what we have,” Abdalla said.

Jarrouj said they’re doing their best to hire qualified people, while his staff chips in to pick up work that has to be done.

“They are getting 20 to 25 dollars sometimes 30 dollars an hour, so its a good job,” Jarrouj said.

He said he is thankful for the uptick in business, grateful for a dedicated staff and now just hoping to find more people who want to work.

