Senate Bill would require sheriff offices to notify schools after police incidents involving children

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Senator Amy Grady (R) of District 4 is also a teacher, and when she heard about the Handle With Care program at her school, she was onboard.

Sen. Grady has seen first hand how kids can be affected in school following a traumatic experience.

“It could be a car accident, it could be an overdose, it could be a death. But, a little extra love, a little extra patience and a little extra love can go along way,” said Sen. Grady.

That is why she is the lead sponsor of Senate Bill 658, which would require all 55 sheriff’s offices in West Virginia to implement the Handle With Care program.

“It’s not a requirement right now, right now it’s a suggestion,” said Sen. Grady.

As director for the Center for Children’s Justice, Andrea Darr says the program would notify teachers after a child has been on the scene of a police incident.

“9-1-1 call goes to law enforcement. They respond to a house-- it may be a domestic, maybe its a drug situation, maybe its a search warrant and there are children present. We just ask the officer get name, age and school of the child,” said Darr.

Darr says no details about specific situations would be released to teachers, just simply letting them know to handle children with care. That could mean letting the student take a test at a later date, helping them with homework or forgiving homework.

The program is free and run by a volunteer in the county who handles the communication between law enforcement and the school.

Darr says most counties have the program already.

Sheriff Gary Linville in Lincoln County says they don’t have the program yet but they look forward to implementing it whether the bill passes or not.

“Essentially, man power is always an issue. It’s a rural county. We have a small department, but this program I believe is well worth the extra effort,” said Linville.

The bill is up for its second reading Wednesday and third reading on Thursday. If passed in the Senate, the bill will move on to the House.

Counties who already have the Handle with Care program are Kanawha, Mingo and others in our region.

