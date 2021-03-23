Advertisement

Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

(KJCT)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Huntington on Tuesday.

A release from the Huntington Police Department says that Demarco Cameron, Larry “Beano” Dunn, and Tyriesha Walker have all been arrested on drug charges.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF witnessed a possible drug transaction in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood, which led to the traffic stop.

Cameron, 19, of Detroit, had an active warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was charged with that felony as well as two other possession charges. Cameron was in possession of a firearm, 60 grams of cocaine and 21 grams of heroin.

Dunn, 33, of Detroit, was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Dunn was in possession of 51 grams of crystal meth, 24 grams of heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of cocaine.

Walker, 24, of Huntington, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was in possession of 15 Oxycodone pills.

Investigators also seized multiple digital scales and over 2,100 dollars in cash during the arrest.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
HHS beats Midland
Logan County increase in math skills
Logan County increase in math skills
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting