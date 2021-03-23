Three arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Three people were arrested on drug charges after a traffic stop in Huntington on Tuesday.

A release from the Huntington Police Department says that Demarco Cameron, Larry “Beano” Dunn, and Tyriesha Walker have all been arrested on drug charges.

Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force and ATF witnessed a possible drug transaction in Huntington’s Southside neighborhood, which led to the traffic stop.

Cameron, 19, of Detroit, had an active warrant for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was charged with that felony as well as two other possession charges. Cameron was in possession of a firearm, 60 grams of cocaine and 21 grams of heroin.

Dunn, 33, of Detroit, was charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Dunn was in possession of 51 grams of crystal meth, 24 grams of heroin, 5 grams of fentanyl and 7 grams of cocaine.

Walker, 24, of Huntington, was charged with one count of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She was in possession of 15 Oxycodone pills.

Investigators also seized multiple digital scales and over 2,100 dollars in cash during the arrest.

