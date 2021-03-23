Advertisement

Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.

According to the Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office, deputies secured a search warrant and searched a home on Rocky Run Rd. Monday. It was the result of an ongoing investigation after several complaints of drug trafficking in the home.

Deputies found drugs in the home. They arrested 52-year-old Erick Barnette and 48-year-old Melissa Barnette. Both are residents of the home.

Gallia Co. Sheriff Matt Champlin says deputies are working with the county prosecutor to determine the appropriate criminal charges.

An investigation of the evidence is ongoing.

