WATCH | JAMS basketball games ends with BUZZER BEATER win

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Down to the last few seconds in their 8th grade night basketball game, it was Aidan Daugherty who made a buzzer beater shot bringing the entire room, even those on the other team, to their feet.

“He dribbled it down the court and took it from the top of the key and made the shot, it was amazing,” said Thomas Daugherty, Aidan’s dad.

Aidan is in the 8th grade at John Adams Middle School, where he has been the basketball team’s manager for the last three years helping bring success their way.

“Basketball has always been his thing, he’s played basketball since he was in church ball and he quit playing church ball in sixth grade and we tried to figure out an outlet for him,” said Chris Daugherty, Aidan’s mom. “I was like hey coach is there any way we can have Aidan (be) apart of the team, is there something he can do and the coach (said) ‘we’d love to have him as a manager.’”

Aidan is usually the number one fan at games, cheering on his teammates and helping out, but during Monday night’s game against DuPont Middle School Panthers, Coach John Testa had other plans for Aidan.

“Coach Testa asked us if it would be OK to have Aidan suit up for the eighth grade night to play actually in the game so that’s how it started,” said Chris.

“It was fun,” Aidan told WSAZ.

“We were very excited because, to let him get out there and he played almost the whole fourth quarter so to get him out there on the floor in the uniform was a dream come true for him and for us,” said Thomas.

Chris says Aidan is a light in life and his basketball team has brought him pure joy since the moment he began his middle school career.

“The kids, the program is so great, the kids have just been wonderful with (him) I think he’s a light in their life as well as they’ve helped him grow in so many ways, maturity,” said Chris. “That’s probably the best teacher he’s had at John Adams, the basketball team.”

Aidan will be a student at George Washington High School next year, where he hopes to serve as Team Manager for the Patriots.

“I mean we’ll be playing basketball outside forever, for sure. Who knows where his career will take him at this point!”

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.