Advertisement

Alzheimer’s and Dementia Care

By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As families begin to notice the early signs of dementia or Alzheimer’s the thought of placing them in a living facility can be hard.

Chris Braley, owner of Braley Care Homes, shares how they support your loved and your family as you begin to start talking about the transition or if you are transitioning them into their facility. Braley Care Homes is the the only free standing Alzheimer’s and dementia care facility in the state and are ready to help in any way they can.

To learn more and schedule a tour you can call 304-767-4033 or you can visit their website.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Manchin says he doesn’t support House-passed background check bill
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department

Latest News

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Republican lawmakers override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of bill that would restrict future emergency health orders.
Wedding Wednesday | Microweddings
Wedding Wednesday | Microweddings
DIY Easter egg dye
DIY Easter egg dye
Mass vaccination sites helping more get protection
Mass vaccination sites helping more get protection
Easter eats and spring treats
Easter eats and spring treats