Advertisement

Beef jerky theft leads to pursuit and arrest

Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.
Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two people were arrested following a pursuit over stolen beef jerky in Louisa Tuesday evening.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Ale Keith, 47, of Mallie, and Rickey Conley, 32, of Lackey, have been arrested on felony theft charges.

A sergeant with Louisa Police Department was responding to an alert of a person trying to take items from the Louisa Wal-Mart without paying.

That person, later identified as Keith, ran from police and jumped into the backseat of a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Conley, ran multiple stop signs and a red light while fleeing the scene.

Deputies with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department stopped the vehicle on US 23. There was a large plastic tote inside the vehicle containing multiple items, including “a large quantity of beef jerky.”

The total of the stolen items was over $500.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
Scioto County teen vaccine clinic
HHS beats Midland
Logan County increase in math skills
Logan County increase in math skills
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Gov. DeWine vetoes public health emergency order bill
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting
Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting