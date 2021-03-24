Boyd County, Kentucky child found safe

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The morning rush of drivers traveling on U.S. 60, overpowering the sound of a young boy’s footsteps as he wandered along State Route 716 without any supervision for at least an hour.

“The fact of the matter is she didn’t know when the child got out because it was a little over two hours before she ever notified anybody that her child was missing,” Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods said.

Sheriff Woods says his department received the call just before 6:00 a.m. When deputies found the child, they found out the boy was non-verbal.

“There are actually marks on the top of the car where it looked like little hands had grabbed a hold and kind of dug into the top of the trim and pulled themselves out of the window,” Woods said.

According to the Boyd County Sheriff’s Department, the boy suffered scratches, scrapes and a cut to his forehead -- all from jumping out of his mom’s moving car.

Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Woods says the boy’s mother, Meghan Lara, has been arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and criminal abuse-- both in the first degree.

Woods says the child has been treated for his injuries and is currently in the temporary custody of child protective services; an outcome he says could have been prevented by just being aware.

A frantic morning ending with a child out of harm’s way and a community relieved; but also, with a mother and son separated.

Woods says the child will remain in child protective services until they can place him with another family member or someone else at the direction of the courts.

