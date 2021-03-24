Burns found on toddler’s back; mom, boyfriend charged

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Two people have been charged with child neglect after burns were found on a toddler’s back, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says his office was contacted when medical staff observed the toddler had burns on the child’s back.

The child’s mother, Jenna Wilson, and her boyfriend, Lawrence Skidmore, were arrested and charged after the investigation revealed conflicting versions of what happened to the child, according to the sheriff’s department.

Bonds for Wilson and Skidmore were set at $35,000 dollars each.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department is now asking the public to contact them should they have any information regarding this case by calling (304) 574-3590.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.