Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent decides to streamline; puts ‘coolest stuff’ up for auction

By Gordon Collier
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After 73 years of clean living and 50 years of making Rock-N-Roll history, Central Texas rocker Ted Nugent has decided it is time to streamline his personal collection of what he calls the “coolest stuff available to mankind.”

More than 400 items ranging from guns to guitars to hot rods will soon go to the highest bidder.

An auction presented by the Burley Auction Gallery will be held on Saturday, March 27 at 10 a.m. at Tucker Hall near Speegleville.

The musical offerings include vintage and one-of-a-kind guitars, including rare 1958 and 1959 Gibson Les Pauls, a 1956 Fender Stratocaster, a black Gibson Byrdland, an early Paul Reed Smith prototype and many more.

“My outrageous, adventurous lifetime has accumulated way too much stuff that anybody could reasonably put to use,” Nugent said.

The auction will also feature more than 200 firearms and bow hunting equipment from his collection.

Vehicles on the block include a fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco and a 2015 Dodge Hellcat Challenger.

Ted Nugent's fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco is up for auction.
Ted Nugent's fully restored 1968 Ford Bronco is up for auction.(Burley Auction)

Don’t worry, the rock legend and outspoken first and second amendment advocate says he is keeping a few things for himself.

“I am simply streamlining my life’s accumulation but keeping my favorite hundred guns, my favorite 50 guitars and most of my firebreathing trucks and hot rods! A Gonzo Spring cleaning if you will.” Nugent said.

Seating at the auction will be limited. Reservations are required.

Online, phone and absentee bidding will be accepted as well.

For more information go to www.burleyauction.com or www.tednugentauction.com

