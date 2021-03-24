Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | 6 additional deaths, 389 new cases

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight, the West Virginia COVID-19 case count jumped by 389 case and the death toll increased by 6.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 24, there have been 2,382,655 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,818 total cases and 2,619 total deaths.

Wednesday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County and a 53-year old male from Monroe County.

The DHHR says 273,061 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 448,808 total first doses have been administered.

5,581 cases of COVID-19 are considered to be active in the state.

130,290 have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,329), Boone (1,712), Braxton (824), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,246), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (509), Fayette (2,901), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,468), Hampshire (1,591), Hancock (2,613), Hardy (1,355), Harrison (5,072), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,884), Kanawha (12,706), Lewis (1,080), Lincoln (1,336), Logan (2,912), Marion (3,862), Marshall (3,153), Mason (1,843), McDowell (1,405), Mercer (4,344), Mineral (2,621), Mingo (2,261), Monongalia (8,494), Monroe (1,004), Morgan (975), Nicholas (1,348), Ohio (3,774), Pendleton (643), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (609), Preston (2,675), Putnam (4,450), Raleigh (5,232), Randolph (2,443), Ritchie (636), Roane (511), Summers (718), Taylor (1,132), Tucker (513), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,754), Wayne (2,705), Webster (426), Wetzel (1,141), Wirt (367), Wood (7,359), Wyoming (1,800).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Tyler, Wayne, Webster, and Wetzel counties.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination. For information click here.

Gov. Justice expanded the vaccine age eligibility this week to all West Virginians over the age of 16.

March 24 Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wetzel/Tyler Counties

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meghan Lara
Mother charged after young boy was found wandering along road
Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Manchin says he doesn’t support House-passed background check bill
Deputies deployed spike strips on I-77 just south of the Edens Fork Road exit to stop a car.
Police chase reaches speeds close to 130 mph, driver arrested
Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department

Latest News

In this Dec. 13, 2019, file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the...
Republican lawmakers override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of bill that would restrict future emergency health orders.
Wedding Wednesday | Microweddings
Wedding Wednesday | Microweddings
DIY Easter egg dye
DIY Easter egg dye
Mass vaccination sites helping more get protection
Mass vaccination sites helping more get protection
Easter eats and spring treats
Easter eats and spring treats