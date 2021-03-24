COVID-19 W.Va. | 6 additional deaths, 389 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Overnight, the West Virginia COVID-19 case count jumped by 389 case and the death toll increased by 6.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of March 24, there have been 2,382,655 total laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 138,818 total cases and 2,619 total deaths.

Wednesday, DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 89-year old male from Cabell County, a 69-year old male from Barbour County, an 80-year old male from Harrison County, a 56-year old female from Jefferson County, a 76-year old male from Kanawha County and a 53-year old male from Monroe County.

The DHHR says 273,061 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while 448,808 total first doses have been administered.

5,581 cases of COVID-19 are considered to be active in the state.

130,290 have recovered from virus complications.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,312), Berkeley (10,329), Boone (1,712), Braxton (824), Brooke (2,049), Cabell (8,246), Calhoun (238), Clay (386), Doddridge (509), Fayette (2,901), Gilmer (728), Grant (1,155), Greenbrier (2,468), Hampshire (1,591), Hancock (2,613), Hardy (1,355), Harrison (5,072), Jackson (1,742), Jefferson (3,884), Kanawha (12,706), Lewis (1,080), Lincoln (1,336), Logan (2,912), Marion (3,862), Marshall (3,153), Mason (1,843), McDowell (1,405), Mercer (4,344), Mineral (2,621), Mingo (2,261), Monongalia (8,494), Monroe (1,004), Morgan (975), Nicholas (1,348), Ohio (3,774), Pendleton (643), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (609), Preston (2,675), Putnam (4,450), Raleigh (5,232), Randolph (2,443), Ritchie (636), Roane (511), Summers (718), Taylor (1,132), Tucker (513), Tyler (655), Upshur (1,754), Wayne (2,705), Webster (426), Wetzel (1,141), Wirt (367), Wood (7,359), Wyoming (1,800).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Doddridge, Hardy, Jefferson, Lincoln, Nicholas, Ohio, Raleigh, Tyler, Wayne, Webster, and Wetzel counties.

West Virginians may pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination. For information click here.

Gov. Justice expanded the vaccine age eligibility this week to all West Virginians over the age of 16.

March 24 Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Doddridge County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Crimson River Church Parking Lot, 1623 Doe Run Road (parking lot), West Union, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Hardy County

4:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Hardy County Emergency Ambulance Authority, 17940 SR 55, Baker, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County 10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Nicholas County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Raleigh County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha Street, Beckley, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wetzel/Tyler Counties

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 425 South 4th Avenue, Paden City, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Sistersville Volunteer Fire Department, 121 Maple Lane, Sistersville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

