Drive through vaccine clinics to be held Wednesday and Friday

WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Wayne County Health Department is holding a drive through COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic is being held Wednesday, March 24, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Another one will be on Friday, March 26, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

It’s for those anyone 65 years of age and older that hasn’t gotten a vaccine yet. No appointment is necessary.

The health department is located at 217 Kenova Avenue in Wayne.

