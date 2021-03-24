Advertisement

Federal judge nixes Ohio’s push for early redistricting data

Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t...
FILE - This March 19, 2020, file photo, shows a 2020 census letter mailed to a U.S. resident. Alabama on Wednesday became the second state to challenge the U.S. Census Bureau's decision to delay by six months the release of data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts, as it took aim at the accuracy of a privacy protection system that it alleged is holding up the process.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
(AP) -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional districts ahead of its planned release.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Rose in Ohio on Wednesday rejected the state’s request for a preliminary injunction, which would have forced the Census Bureau to release the redistricting data by March 31.

Ohio filed its lawsuit last month after the Census Bureau said the redistricting data wouldn’t be available until September. That is months after the redistricting deadlines for many states.

