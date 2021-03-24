Fugitive arrested in connection with rape

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The St. Albans Police Department says they arrested a fugitive from justice in connection with rape on Wednesday.

Police say Donnie McClure, 55, of Hamilton, Ohio was wanted on two counts of statutory rape and three counts of gross sexual imposition. The victims are juveniles.

No other information has been released.

