Herd beats WVU in baseball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Marshall baseball team used strong pitching and an two early home runs to beat West Virginia by a final of 7-1 Tuesday afternoon at the Kennedy Center. The win snapped a seven-game losing streak to the Mountaineers. Geordon Blanton led off the game with a solo home run in the bottom of the first while Kyle Shaefer smacked a three run blast in the third inning.

Seven different Marshall pitchers allowed just WVU hits in the game with the win going to Ryan Capuano who went 3.1 innings and struck out two. The Mountaineers didn’t get their first hit until the sixth inning.

“It’s really good to play our in-state rival and they obviously have a really good team and program, but now we’re playing for a championship,” head coach Jeff Waggoner said. “It’s about conference play now. That’s a good win for us to get that edge going into conference play against a good FAU team.”

“(Marshall) threw strikes, and they attacked us with their stuff,” WVU assistant coach Steve Sabins said. “We put the ball in play but not with authority. We didn’t have any extra-base hits, and that has really been the story for us in the last few games. We need to have a big knock in a big situation to get a little momentum going.”

Both teams go back to conference play as Marshall takes on FAU while the Mountaineers host Kansas.

