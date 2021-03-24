Advertisement

Kentucky falls to Iowa 86-72 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark scored a game-high 35 points in the win
San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball...
San Antonio, TX - MARCH 23: {KENTUCKY VS IOWA} during the Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament held at Bill Greehey Arena on March 23, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. (Photo by Rudy Gonzalez/NCAA Photos)(Rodolfo Gonzalez | NCAA)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Iowa jumped out to an 11-0 lead and never looked back on their way to an 86-72 win over Kentucky in the second round of the Women’s NCAA Tournament. Kentucky began the game shooting 0-8 from the field.

Hawkeyes’ freshman All-American Caitlin Clark was sensational, scoring a game-high 35 points, including 24 points in the first half. Monika Czinano had 14 points and eight rebounds in the win.

Kentucky All-American Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats with 28 points and eight assists. Dre’Una Edwards added 16 points in the loss.

Kentucky finishes the season with an 18-9 overall record. Iowa advances to the Sweet Sixteen to await the winner of UConn and Syracuse.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway
Two people have been arrested following a drug bust at a home in Clay Township, Ohio.
Two arrested in Gallia County drug bust

Latest News

Huntington remains unbeaten this season
HHS tops Midland Tuesday night
HHS beats Midland
Shawnee State beats Lindsey Wilson in Portsmouth.
Shawnee State wins NAIA National Title
Marshall pitching two hits the Mountaineers
Herd beats WVU in baseball
Herd baseball beats WVU Tuesday afternoon