Last day to call to make an appointment for Saturday’s vaccine clinic

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday is the last day to call to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be held by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center on Saturday.

The call center will be open from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday. West Virginia residents 16 years of age and older are eligible. You can call for first doses of the vaccine only, according to health department officials.

If you want an appointment, you can call 304-357-5157.

