Advertisement

UPDATE | Mother of wandering young boy comes forward

(WLUC)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A dispatcher with Boyd County 911 told WSAZ the mother of the young boy found wandering along U.S. 60 in the Summit area of Boyd County has come forward.

The boy is being checked out at the hospital.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A driver found a young boy wandering alongside of a road early Wednesday morning, 911 dispatchers confirm.

Emergency crews say the boy is either 6 or 7-years-old.

He was located near the Speedway along US 60 in Boyd County wearing a shirt, shorts and diaper just before 6 a.m.

Emergency crews say the boy is non-verbal.

He is about four and a half feet tall and weighs roughly 80 pounds, officials say.

Crews are assessing his condition.

No one has come forward as the boy’s parents or caregiver at this time.

If you have any information, you are urged to call police.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Lawrence Cox, 37, of Panama City Beach, faces one count of murder and one count of...
Report: Gunman warned Louisville stepbrothers ‘I’m going to shoot you’ on Florida beach
Police say a lone suspect is in custody and is getting medical treatment for injuries.
GRAPHIC: Gun in Colo. supermarket shooting bought 6 days earlier, officials say
“My life was better because she was in it,” Greenup County High School teacher Carrie Davis said.
High school senior dies in car crash; teacher and friends react
(Jim Watson/Pool via AP)
Manchin says he doesn’t support House-passed background check bill
Downed telephone lines close a portion of 5th Avenue in Huntington.
Downed phone lines close Huntington roadway

Latest News

Dog Tossed From Car During Theft
Dog Tossed From Car During Theft
Huntington Arrests
Huntington Arrests
Grape nuts shortage declared over
Grape nuts shortage declared over
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, March 24th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast