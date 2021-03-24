UPDATE | Mother of wandering young boy comes forward

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A dispatcher with Boyd County 911 told WSAZ the mother of the young boy found wandering along U.S. 60 in the Summit area of Boyd County has come forward.

The boy is being checked out at the hospital.

