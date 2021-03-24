Man arrested after picking up lost wallet with drugs inside at police department

MILTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Huntington man has been arrested after police say he went to the Milton Police Department to pick up his lost wallet, which had drugs inside.

According to the Milton Police Department, when 24-year-old Jacob Peck arrived at the police department to pick up his lost wallet, a police K-9 indicated there were drugs in his truck. After searching his truck, police found more drugs and scales.

Police confiscated heroin, crystal meth, and heroin laced with fentanyl.

Peck is charged with having drugs with the intent of selling them and obstructing an officer.

He’s in the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

