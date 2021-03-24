Man charged with murder after body found over embankment

CLAY COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested and charged with murder after a body was discovered by two men traveling on a side by side in Clay County on Saturday, March 13.

Daniel Craddock, 30, of Gassaway, West Virginia is facing first-degree murder after the body of Jason Knight was found thrown over an embankment on Hansford Fork Road in Wallback, West Virginia.

The body was identified as Knight after the medical examiner discovered a food stamp card and cell phone.

According to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office, an autopsy showed that Knight was stabbed 35 times, possibly by two different knives.

Officials say Knight also had a gun shot wound to his left upper chest. No exit wound was found. A bullet was recovered and appeared to be a 25 Auto, according to investigators.

Officers examined messages from the phone seized at the scene and saw that Knight’s last messages was to Tracy Johnson, his ex-girlfriend, stating that he was coming to her home.

Over the course of the investigation, several witnesses were interviewed, including Johnson who gave a number of conflicting statements.

Johnson told officers on March 9, Knight showed up at her home along Brentwood Lane in Ivydale begging to come inside.

A witness, along with Johnson stated that her current boyfriend, Daniel Craddock, was there at the time.

In her initial statements, Johnson told officers, Knight stayed at the home for a short period of time and then she and Craddock took him to a home on Hansford Fork Road.

Investigators say they would have traveled passed the location where the Knight’s body was found on the way to that home.

A witness advised police that they had spoken to Craddock a week prior and he had a handgun in his truck. The witness told police Craddock bragged about recently being pulled over by police with the firearm underneath his passenger seat during the traffic stop.

According to the criminal complaint, due to Craddock’s criminal history, the officer knew he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to felony convictions.

In her final statement to police, Johnson told officers while traveling to the house, Craddock stated he had some drugs stashed over the hillside and asked Knight to help him find them. Johnson said Knight agreed.

Johnson said shortly after Craddock and Knight disappeared into the wood-line she heard a gunshot. A couple minutes later, she said Craddock returned to the car out of breath.

Johnson said when she asked where Knight was, Craddock replied, “he beat rocks” and that “Knight would not bother her ever again.”

Johnson told officers she wanted to tell them what happened but feared for her safety, stating she “knew Craddock would kill her if she said anything.”

Johnson described Craddock to officers as “a psychopath” and “cold blooded.”

When asked why Craddock would want to harm Knight, Johnson said Craddock thought Knight had stolen $300.

A witness at Johnson’s house also said when the couple returned, Craddock stated, “we won’t have to worry about Jason stealing off of me or anyone else again, I took care of him.”

That witness told police he had just sharpen a Bowie style knife for Craddock at his request.

The witness told the officer he believed the knife to be one of the weapon’s used to kill Knight.

Johnson and Craddock were the last persons known to be with the victim prior to his death, investigators say.

On March 5, both were observed by a trooper to have a .25 Auto ammunition in their possession when stopped in a traffic stop one week prior to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.