Martin County Judge-Executive resigns during fiscal court meeting

(Photo: William R. Davis)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MARTIN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Judge-Executive resigned from his position following a meeting of the fiscal court Tuesday.

William R. Davis said he was “proud of what was accomplished the past two years” and said he believes his office “made a positive difference in people’s lives”.

He did not give any reason to his resignation.

Davis resigned during a streamed meeting on Facebook, stating it would be effective as of March 26th.

You can watch that here:

